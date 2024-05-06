Segment announced for AEW Dynamite, plus notes on Riddle, Melo, and Cabana

– James Ellsworth hanging out with Matt Riddle and Rich Swann for Cinco De Mayo

– Tay Melo revealed in her IG story she is almost cleared to return to the ring sooner than later.

Beach day in Aruba pic.twitter.com/l9hHIX5Zln — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) May 5, 2024

– Swerve Strickland calls out Christian Cage for a Face to Face on AEW Dynamite

What will the Champ @swerveconfident have to say to Challenger @Christian4Peeps on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE from @RogersPlace in Edmonton, AB at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork? pic.twitter.com/0kRS7WVh4a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2024

– Happy birthday to….

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

