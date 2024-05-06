Segment announced for AEW Dynamite, plus notes on Riddle, Melo, and Cabana

May 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

– James Ellsworth hanging out with Matt Riddle and Rich Swann for Cinco De Mayo

Tay Melo revealed in her IG story she is almost cleared to return to the ring sooner than later.

Swerve Strickland calls out Christian Cage for a Face to Face on AEW Dynamite

– Happy birthday to….

