KOTR & QOTR Quarterfinal Bouts Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is already taking shape.

During this week’s post-WWE Backlash: France installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Raw commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announced multiple bouts for next week’s show.

Scheduled for next week’s Raw is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov in a King of the Ring quarterfinal bout. Also scheduled is GUNTHER against the winner of the Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio opening round bout in another KOTR quarterfinal match.

In 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament action next week on Raw, Lyra Valkyria battles Zoey Stark in a QOTR quarterfinal. Also, IYO SKY will take on the winner of the Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega opening round match in the Queen of the Ring tournament. After we learn these updates, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

