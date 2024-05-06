Dave Bautista’s Eddie Guerrero Tribute Chevy Impala For Sale

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Dave Bautista is selling an iconic car … giving up his vintage Chevy Impala, complete with a gorgeous mural dedicated to a WWE legend — and, it’s gonna fetch the star serious cash.

The actor and former wrestler is selling his 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Custom Lowrider through Past & Present Motor Cars — a popular car reseller for vintage vehicles based in Florida — for $85K.

The car’s got a 350 V8 engine, automatic transmission, a custom hydraulics setup … and, a beautiful paint job complete with a custom mural of late-wrestling champ Eddie Guerrero.

Jack Lazinsk, co-owner of Past & Present Motor Cars tells TMZ … he acquired the Impala from a friend after it came into the friend’s hydraulics shops. Dave apparently wanted to sell the car, and his people coordinated with Past & Present. The car’s on consignment.

If you don’t know … Bautista and Guerrero were tight back in their WWE days — with Eddie even driving DB into a bout in a lowrider similar to the one Dave’s selling.

Eddie passed away back in 2005 after a heart attack caused by cardiovascular disease … he was just 38 years old.

Bautista’s shared numerous pics of the car on his Instagram through the years … cruising around neighborhoods in the beautiful, bright blue whip — and even showing off the hydraulics system to actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

Sounds like Dave’s ready to move on from the car … but, a WWE fan can keep Eddie’s legacy going — for a big stack of cash, that is.

