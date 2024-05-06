Another WWE departure, Kevin Owens on his future, and a note on tonight’s Raw

May 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– PWInsider Jerry Lawler is no longer with WWE. WWE quietly declined to renew his broadcast contract.

Kevin Owens (via Metro) confirmed that he has no plans to leave WWE of his own accord particularly after spending a decade with the company, He explained: ‘This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room.

There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life.’

– Wrestlevotes notes…

Post Category: Featured News, News

