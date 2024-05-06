Another WWE departure, Kevin Owens on his future, and a note on tonight’s Raw

– PWInsider Jerry Lawler is no longer with WWE. WWE quietly declined to renew his broadcast contract.

– Kevin Owens (via Metro) confirmed that he has no plans to leave WWE of his own accord particularly after spending a decade with the company, He explained: ‘This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room.

There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life.’

– Wrestlevotes notes…

Tonight’s RAW is intriguing on several levels, with the ‘new’ rosters locked in as well as the start of the King/Queen of the Ring tournaments. Also, a trivia note for this evenings RAW: It’s believed that with 8 announced matches, tonight’s show is featuring one of the largest… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2024

