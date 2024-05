WWE Live Results / Aix-En-Provence, France / Sun May 5, 2024

The Complete Results from Arena Du Pays D’Aix:

Bobby Lashley defeats Santos Escobar

WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeat The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton / Naomi

Bayley/ Naomi / Jade Cargill defeat Tiffany Stratton / Piper Niven / Chelsea Green

AJ Styles defeats Johnny Gargano

The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to @watisdiss in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

