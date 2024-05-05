Triple H commits to more international shows

In the post-Backlash press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that WWE will continue its international expansion and will be visiting more countries in the future.

Levesque said that he heard Italy was especially loud during this tour and when he goes back he’s going to do some research on them and see what they can do.

He also mentioned that London mayor Sadiq Khan got re-elected and called him out on the tweet which said if he gets re-elected, he will work to bring WrestleMania to London. Levesque told Khan that “we should talk.”

The WWE CCO also said that people ask how would they get WWE events such as Backlash in their country and he responded that those fans should do like France when they come over and be as loud as they can and show them why they should do a PLE in their city.

Triple H thanked the fans in Lyon and the LDLC Arena staff for both Smackdown and Backlash and said they will be back for sure because that was some experience for everyone with the rowdy crowd. He noted that in Gorilla he couldn’t even hear the next person next to him with the noise and loved every minute of it.!

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

