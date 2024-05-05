Flashback on what Cody Rhodes said about Drew Gulak

About seven years ago on Busted Open, Cody Rhodes said this about Drew Gulak:

“There is a wrestler by the name of Drew Gulak, and I’m going to go ahead and tell you I think he sucks. He does a grizzled old vet routine, he hasn’t done anything or made any money anywhere, and he shouldn’t be doing that routine.

“He looked at me from his table, and frustrated and jealous, because there were people in line at my table – hell they might have been in line just for the pizza – says to me, ‘So that’s what you need to get over’, and he walks away in a total huff and temper tantrum.

“Since then that guy is on my list. 100%. I will regularly text Ethan Page just to tell him how much I think Drew Gulak sucks.”

