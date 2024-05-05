Cody Rhodes reflects on his past with Randy Orton, Jerry Lawler update

– In the Backlash post-event press conference, Cody Rhodes reflected on his past with Randy Orton. He mentioned that a decade ago, The Viper would’ve likely defeated him without much trouble. However, Rhodes expressed an interest in how a match between them would play out today. One of the gentlemen who was in the ring with me, was a huge part of me even being here today. There’s multiple who were part of me being here today but somebody who legitimately took me under his wing, put me in his faction and again, you kinda want to find out. I know 10 years ago Randy Orton could wipe the floor with me but I wonder what it looks like today. Feels like it’s a first time ever today and I mean that with the utmost respect to somebody who got me to where I am today.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is enjoying life post-health issues.

Known for his iconic announcing with Jim Ross during the Attitude Era, Lawler recently provided a health update, mentioning his knee replacement surgery and recovery from a stroke. He reassured fans, stating, “My health is great.”

“My health is great. I just (went) over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast.”

