WWE Raw Opening Round Matches For 2024 King & Queen Of The Ring Announced

The first-round matches for the WWE King of the Ring and WWE Queen of the Ring tournaments have been announced.

Prior to the main event of the WWE Backlash: France premium live event on Saturday afternoon, Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced the first four opening round matches in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Kicking off on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the following first-round bouts in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament were announced:

* GUNTHER vs. Sheamus

* Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

For the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, the following four opening round matches were announced:

* IYO SKY vs. Natalya

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka

* Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

* Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

Make sure to join us here on 5/6 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage, including the opening round action from the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

THE KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT STARTS THIS MONDAY! #WWEBacklash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/ISEuDgdSgW — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 4, 2024

THE QUEEN OF THE RING TOURNAMENT STARTS THIS MONDAY! #WWEBacklash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/A0VrmWGPBT — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 4, 2024

