WrestleMania 41 announcement coming today

May 4, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE will make a major announcement concerning WrestleMania today on their social media properties. No time has been specified for the announcement.

The announcement is related to the date and location of next year’s WrestleMania with rumors growing that Las Vegas will be the host of WrestleMania 41, overtaking Minneapolis for the event.

Minneapolis has been the frontrunner for next year’s show pretty much for the entire time until Vegas poked its head in in the 11th hour to flip the script.

