Triple H talks about changes, Nick Khan, Jey Uso’s entrance, and more

Notes from the WWE Backlash media conference:

Triple H thanks the reporters and then the fans as he said they couldn’t hear each other at the Gorilla Position.

He loves that there was a sound warning. He’s proud of tonight’s Gate.

11,628 were in attendance for Backlash.

Triple H said it won’t be the last time in France, mentions looking into bringing WWE to Italy. He says you get the show by being loud, intense, and passionate about WWE.

Triple H loves the crowd chants but doesn’t understand it, He laughs when they tell him what they were saying “Now it doesn’t sound as cool”

Jey Uso’s entrance was his favorite for the night.

Triple H says Nick Khan is looking into doing a stadium show in France, the one next door holds about 60,000 people.

Triple H is sure that they’ll bring WWE to Italy just need to plan when and where.

Triple H was asked about the changes in WWE with Vince McMahon out of the company, he says it was stressful dealing with the changes, also says its all fun and to mainly entertain people.

Triple H said if you’re going to source news sources use good ones. when he was asked about Fightful mentioning Drew Gulak’s release, Triple H says his contract ran out.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

