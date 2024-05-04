Smackdown in Lyon shatters records for highest-grossing Smackdown event ever

Last night’s Smackdown at the LDLC Arena became the highest-grossing Smackdown event ever in the history of WWE, even beating the one in London last year on the eve of Money in the Bank.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on the eve of WrestleMania XL held the record for the highest-grossing show but this one eclipsed that one as well. The London Smackdown had a gate of over $1,850,000 million.

The show was jam packed with well over 12,000 fans in the arena who paid a dear price to get in. The fans showed up and were loud all night, making it one of the best atmospheres at a live television show in years.

WWE has yet to reveal the exact numbers of gate money but that is likely coming next week.

