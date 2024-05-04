NXT star likely heading to the main roster

Another NXT star may be headed to the WWE main roster.

According to PWInsider, Joe Gacy was spotted at WWE HQ recently and is expected to be headed to the main roster. The report states that Gacy’s visit was to discuss future plans for him. He was signed by WWE in 2020.

Insider also reports that more cuts from the NXT roster are coming soon and will mainly consist of names that have not been used in any significant fashion. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful later confirmed this online.

