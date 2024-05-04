Jon Moxley retains the IWGP Word title

Jon Moxley beat Ren Narita to retain the IWGP World Championship at NJPW “Wrestling Dontaku 2024”.

After the match, Moxley’s apprentice Shota Umino appeared and wanted to shake Moxley’s hand, ahead of their title match next weekend at NJPW “Resurgence” in CA, but the champion refused and walked away.

“House of Torture had 5 guys and couldn’t win a title. I could win any title in the world with 5 guys helping me.

I can win any title in the world I want anyway. Those NOAH guys better watch out, I come over there and start trying to take their sh*t. They’d be in big trouble.”

– Moxley (via Wrestling Dontaku press conference)

