John Cena reaches out to Max Caster, Michael Cole relieved of managerial duties

– John Cena has reached out to AEW’s Max Caster about his rapping gimmick.

“He texted me out of nowhere one time, and I had ask around, like, ‘Is this actually him?’ Because I thought it was someone playing a joke on me. But I think it was after I did this rap on Sonny Kiss, and I did, ‘Booty butt, booty butt.’ That clip kind of went around, and the next week, he starts texting me, ‘You’re doing a great job, awesome.’ He’s just very complimentary. He’s hit me up a few times since, but it’s so strange having a line of communication to him. He goes, ‘If you ever need to ask me anything, let me know.’ I’m straight-up just afraid to text him. I very much appreciate him for offering that, but man, it’s a lot of pressure because you want to come with a good question.”

(Source: Eatz With Zay)

– PWInsider is reporting that Michael Cole has relieved some of his managerial duties for the company’s announce team, and will focus fully on just being the lead play-by-play man as he has been for many years. The report states that this was a decision made by Cole, and there was no pushback to it, as it is understood that he hopes to focus on calling Monday Night Raw and WWE PLEs.

His replacement will be longtime WWE employee Sue Cundaro. Cundaro has worked with Cole and the announce team in the past. The responsibilities that Cole used to have now belong to her.

Cole will be on commentary for this weekend’s WWE Backlash France premium live event, which will feature Cody Rhodes making his first defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Wrestling Headlines will have all the coverage of Backlash this weekend.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

