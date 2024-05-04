Gable Steveson released, David Finlay wins the Global Championship
– The Wrestling Observer reports Gable Steveson has been released from WWE.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 4, 2024
– David Finlay is once again the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion after defeating Nic Nemeth.
David Finlay regained IWGP Global Championship gold at Dontaku as he defeated Nemeth in a wild encounter!#njdontaku report:https://t.co/vfiPNkSv8W
Watch the replay now!https://t.co/ArGK7axQe8#njpw pic.twitter.com/OSRn7K2Z8W
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 4, 2024