Gable Steveson released, David Finlay wins the Global Championship

May 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Wrestling Observer reports Gable Steveson has been released from WWE.

– David Finlay is once again the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion after defeating Nic Nemeth.

