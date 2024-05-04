Dustin’s sends a message to Cody, Cobb vs. Archer announced, next week’s Rampage/Collision

– Next week:

#AEWCollision & #AEWRampage will be back-to-back NEXT SATURDAY May 11th, LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/U4jCkUbZt5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2024

– Jeff Cobb will make his first defense of the NJPW World Television Championship against AEW’s Lance Archer next Saturday night, May 11th in Ontario, California at NJPW “Resurgence”.

– Dustin Rhodes shares an emotional message to his brother Cody Rhodes…

Brother, there is nothing I want more for you than your happiness. We each have had our own path, we each have blazed our own trail and succeeded. We DO,when others WON'T. You have become the man I always wanted to be. Whether you know it or not, you are an inspiration to me in… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 4, 2024

