Dustin’s sends a message to Cody, Cobb vs. Archer announced, next week’s Rampage/Collision

May 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Next week:

Jeff Cobb will make his first defense of the NJPW World Television Championship against AEW’s Lance Archer next Saturday night, May 11th in Ontario, California at NJPW “Resurgence”.

Dustin Rhodes shares an emotional message to his brother Cody Rhodes

