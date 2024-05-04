Backlash: France Sets Record For Largest Gate For Any Arena Show In WWE History

WWE Backlash: France was a success.

A big success.

Prior to the co-main event at the international premium live event on Saturday, May 4, 2024, the WWE France commentator entered the ring to make a special announcement.

While speaking in French to the raucous, rambunctious crowd inside the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, the broadcast team member announced that WWE Backlash: France has set the all-time record in WWE for the largest live gate of any arena show in the history of the company.

THE LARGEST GATE OF ANY ARENA SHOW IN WWE HISTORY #WWEBacklash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/MJEvtR77jZ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 4, 2024

LARGEST GATE OF ANY ARENA SHOW IN WWE HISTORY! Thank you LYON, FRANCE! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/nsPde6DAYX — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

