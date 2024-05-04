Backlash: France Sets Record For Largest Gate For Any Arena Show In WWE History

May 4, 2024 - by Matt Boone

WWE Backlash: France was a success.

A big success.

Prior to the co-main event at the international premium live event on Saturday, May 4, 2024, the WWE France commentator entered the ring to make a special announcement.

While speaking in French to the raucous, rambunctious crowd inside the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, the broadcast team member announced that WWE Backlash: France has set the all-time record in WWE for the largest live gate of any arena show in the history of the company.

