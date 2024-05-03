WWE superstar on a losing streak, Ric Flair upset, King of the Ring/Queen brackets to be revealed

– Ric Flair says he is “p*ssed off” that he was not asked to be interviewed for the upcoming “Who Killed WCW?” documentary being produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the Seven Bucks Productions crew.

– Since defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, Solo Sikoa had been on 0-40 losing streak. That losing streak finally came to an end at recent WWE Live Event in Bologna, Italy. He teamed up with Tama Tonga to defeat the team of Randy Orton and LA Knight.

– Wrestlevotes reports…

I’m told the King of the Ring / Queen of the Ring brackets will be revealed throughout the weekend. The RAW side will be revealed during tomorrow’s Backlash PLE while the SD side will be revealed during this Mondays RAW. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 3, 2024

