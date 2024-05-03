WWE News and Notes

– Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman convinced both Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque last year to change the WrestleMania 39 finish to Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Speaking of Rhodes, In an interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody aid that his goal is to be the most profitable Superstar WWE has ever had in the companies history.

– Luke Gallows is holding his new born.

– WWE Chief Operating Officer, Brad Blum, tendered his resignation on 5/1. No more details given details past this was his own decision and nobody forced him out. He, along with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque were considered the three most powerful officers in WWE. (Observer)

