Without WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, ‘Seinfeld’ Might Have Never Existed

Seinfeld on The Rich Eisen Show, when discussing the origins of how “Seinfeld” got made, says that NBC executive Rick Ludwin actually took money from WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event to fund the first four episodes of the show:

“And then Rick Ludwin said, You know what, I think this show isn’t that bad. Everyone disliked it. And Rick Ludwin said I’m gonna take some moeny from Saturday Night Wrestling [sic]. In those days professional wrestling replaced Saturday Night Live once a month. And he took the money from one of those, and it was enough money for us to make four episodes. We made four episodes, they still didn’t like it…”

