Update on the location for Wrestlemania 41

According to Fightful Select, people of influence within WWE have heard that Las Vegas, Nevada is likely now going to be the location of WrestleMania 41.

The city of Minneapolis had reportedly been excited to announce that WWE’s biggest show would be coming there, but, after the success of the WrestleMania 40 kick-off press conference & the Super Bowl, Las Vegas has been pushed internally as the preferred location.

You might recall, On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker seemed like he gave away the location of next year’s WrestleMania.

“It’s in Vegas next year,” Taker said before a long pause. “That’s what I think, I think I heard that…good Lord!”

