Under Siege 2024 live tonight
Live tonight from the Washington Avenue Armory, TNA Wrestling presents Under Siege. The full card is as follows:
Matt Hardy, Trent Seven, and Mike Bailey vs Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards in a six-man tag team match; Mustafa Ali vs Ace Austin for the TNA X Division title; Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles; Hammerstone vs. Jake Something; Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian; Jordynne Grace and PCO vs Steph De Lander and Kon in a mixed tag team match; and The F.B.I. featuring Guido, Zack Clayton, and Ray Jaz vs opponents to be determined in the pre-show.
Under Siege will kick off at 8PM ET. Join us tonight for LIVE coverage!
⏰⏰ LESS THAN EIGHT HOURS REMAIN!!#TNAUnderSiege is TONIGHT on #TrillerTV
8pmET Main Card
7:30pmET #CountdowntoUnderSiege
https://t.co/WkWA3HtzZr pic.twitter.com/eXHfDELNfy
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) May 3, 2024
Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996