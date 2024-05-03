Under Siege 2024 live tonight

Live tonight from the Washington Avenue Armory, TNA Wrestling presents Under Siege. The full card is as follows:

Matt Hardy, Trent Seven, and Mike Bailey vs Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards in a six-man tag team match; Mustafa Ali vs Ace Austin for the TNA X Division title; Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles; Hammerstone vs. Jake Something; Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian; Jordynne Grace and PCO vs Steph De Lander and Kon in a mixed tag team match; and The F.B.I. featuring Guido, Zack Clayton, and Ray Jaz vs opponents to be determined in the pre-show.

Under Siege will kick off at 8PM ET. Join us tonight for LIVE coverage!

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

