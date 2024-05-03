TNA, Under Siege PPV 2024

Join us tonight for ongoing coverage from TNA, Under Siege. Coverage begins at 8pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call!

Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey, & Trent Seven vs. Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards

Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Big Kon

X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Ace Austin

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin

Jake Something vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Jody Threat & Dani Luna (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards

Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida

Joe Hendry vs. Zachary Wentz

Havok vs. Ash by Elegance

PRE SHOW

Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido, Ray Jaz, & Zack Clayton) in action defeated The Batiri with a Jaz flying elbow and pin.

Rhino defeated VSK with a Gore.

Laredo Kid successfully defended The Digital Media Championship against KC Navarro

Main Show

Match 1. Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian VS Eric Young and Josh Alexander

Josh pulls out head gear for EY to wear, in an attempt to make them more of a team, and also protect EY’s injured ear. Josh goes to work on Maclin, out working him scientifically, leading to Kaz to enter and be arm dragged and senton’d by the former World Champ. Maclin breaks the momentum by tripping Josh, allowing Kaz to drop the leg. Kaz follows up with a Russian leg sweep. Maclin tags back in. He is also a former champ of TNA. Maclin and Kaz work Josh to their corner and double team him. After several tags, Josh lands a few chops on Maclin, but Steve counters with a high knee and then a knee drop. Kaz tags in and they double vertical suplex Josh. EY loses it with the double teaming and runs in, only to get beat down himself. Josh desperately belly to belly’s Kaz off the top rope. Maclin and EY tag in. EY comes in hot. He hits a high elbow and form of an F5. Maclin enters to interfere. Josh cuts him off with a series of Germans and a half and half. Kaz catches Josh with DDT. EY cutters Kaz and goes to the top. Maclin knocks him off the top and is speared. Steve gets a two count. EY and Maclin end up on the top, Josh joins and plants Maclin with a backbreaker. Maclin blocks a C4. EY drops a top rope elbow on Maclin. Kaz and EY end up in the ring finally. EY reverse piledrives Kaz. Maclin makes the save. EY is backdropped. Maclin kicks his partner. EY piledrives Kaz and it is over.

Winners, Eric Young and Josh Alexander

Match 2. Ash by Elegance VS Havok (with Rosemary)

Ash’s personal Concierge blesses the mat with Holy Water, thus making the mat clean and pure of the demons that align with Havok and Rosemary. Ash plays a game of cat and mouse for a few minutes, avoiding contact. She eventually is caught and rag dolled while putting Ash in the full nelson. Ash bails to the floor. Rosemary cuts off Concierge, allowing Havok to pull Ash back in the ring by her hair. Havok headbutts Ash and tossed across the ring. Concierge throws Holy Water in Havok’s eyes. Ash then powerbombs Havok off the 2nd rope. Rosemary then drinks the Holy Water and spits out blood. Ash rolls up Havok and gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall, Ash by Elegance

Ash then grabs a garlic necklace and chokes out Havok with it. She then gets a chair. She repeatedly slams it over Havok’s back. She then delivers a rarified air on the chair, which was laying on Havok. Ash finishes Havok with a DDT on the ramp.

Gia Miller interviews Speedball Mountain and Broken Matt Hardy. They cut a promo a bout beating the The System and being officially in the House of Hardy.

Match 3. Joe Hendry VS Zachary Wentz (Trey Miguel doesn’t accompany his partner)

Hendry cuts a promo prior to the match. He is pretty pumped about having the 6th best streamed song in England. Wentz dropkicks Joe with his back turned. He then dives on Joe who bailed to the floor. Back in the ring, Zack bites Joe from a rear chin lock position. A “We Believe” chant breaks out. Hendry mounts a comeback, catching a flying Wentz to the floor. Hendry carries Zack back in the ring and dumps him. After a lariat, he fall away slams Zack. Zack delivers a few kicks. He goes to the top swanton bombs Joe. Joe is then kicked in the back repeatedly, but Joe catches a flying Wentz and delivers the standing ovation for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Joe Hendry

Match 4. Spitfire, Dani Luna and Jody Threat (with Lars Frederiksen) VS Masha Slamovich and Alicia Edwards

Lars joins the announce team. Dani and Masha start off. Quickly Luna tags Threat and they double Masha with a MCMG like tag move set. They then double delayed suplex her. Luna is eventually in the ring again with Masha. Alicia pulls Luna’s hair from the apron, allowing Masha to take advantage. Alicia tags in and she immediately toys with Luna. Masha tags in, this time leading to double teams. Luna struggles, but finally tags in Jody. Alicia is in now and left to herself. Jody lariats Alicia and slams her. Masha tags in. Jody greets her with a double knee and a German by Luna. Alicia rakes the eyes. Gut wrench powerbomb by Masha and a Alicia drops Luna on her head and gets the pin.

Winners and NEW Knockouts Tag Champs, Masha Slamovich and Alicia Edwards.

First Class cut a backstage promo backstage. Rich Swann will face Jake Something instead of the Laredo Kid. AJ Francis says Jake will go down.

Match 5. Rich Swann (with AJ Francis) VS Jake Something

This match was switched since Hammerstone is unable to compete. Swann uses Francis distracting Jake to knee to the small of the back. He spills to the floor, where he is doubled by First Class. Back in the ring, Swann uses eye rakes and kicks to the chest.

