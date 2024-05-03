Seth Rollins signs new deal with WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting through his Select service that former World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has signed a new deal with WWE.

Rollins is one of the few individuals who had their deal running out in a matter of weeks. His wife, Becky Lynch, also has her deal coming up and before WrestleMania she said in an interview that talks didn’t start yet over a new one, although she is expected to stay.

Rollins has been part of WWE since 2010 and has worked himself into one of the leading men in the locker room and one of the faces of the company. He is currently out injured and recently underwent knee surgery so he will be out for a while.

WWE also managed to lock Drew McIntyre into a multi-year deal a few weeks ago and re-signed Cody Rhodes to a new contract over the past few months as well.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

