Ricochet wins the WWE speed championship, Jeff Cobbs wins NJPW TV title

– Jeff Cobb is the brand new NJPW World Television Champion, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at night one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Wrestling Dontaku 2024”.

Jeff Cobb is a singles champion in NJPW for the first time in five years, after defeating Zack Sabre Jr. to be the new @njpwworld TV Champion! #njdontaku report: https://t.co/bqp2nrzpSJ

Triple H with the new WWE Speed Champion Ricochet…

You always remember the first to ever do it.

Nobody defines “speed” like Ricochet. Congratulations to @KingRicochet on adding another title reign to his legacy and becoming the first-ever #WWESpeed Champion. pic.twitter.com/w5mjSM8n0U

— Triple H (@TripleH) May 3, 2024