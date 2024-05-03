Ricochet wins the WWE speed championship, Jeff Cobbs wins NJPW TV title

May 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Cobb is the brand new NJPW World Television Champion, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at night one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Wrestling Dontaku 2024”.

—–

Triple H with the new WWE Speed Champion Ricochet…

