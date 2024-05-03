Ricochet wins the WWE speed championship, Jeff Cobbs wins NJPW TV title
– Jeff Cobb is the brand new NJPW World Television Champion, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at night one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Wrestling Dontaku 2024”.
Jeff Cobb is a singles champion in NJPW for the first time in five years, after defeating Zack Sabre Jr. to be the new @njpwworld TV Champion!#njdontaku report: https://t.co/bqp2nrzpSJ
Watch the replay!https://t.co/cbwC0Dt9ft#njpw pic.twitter.com/KLyhI2siTD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 3, 2024
—–
Triple H with the new WWE Speed Champion Ricochet…
You always remember the first to ever do it.
Nobody defines “speed” like Ricochet. Congratulations to @KingRicochet on adding another title reign to his legacy and becoming the first-ever #WWESpeed Champion. pic.twitter.com/w5mjSM8n0U
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 3, 2024
IT'S TIME! ⏰
The #WWESpeed Championship Match is finally here! It's @KingRicochet vs. @JohnnyGargano to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion! pic.twitter.com/n9maWBDsru
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2024