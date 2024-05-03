Resentment expressed against The Rock, Gunther makes a promise (video)

– There are some people in WWE who are “resentful” of The Rock for him claiming that wrestling was ‘cool again’ following his return to set up Wrestlemania:

“No one can say anything bad about him publicly, but there are people who are very resentful of Rock for going like ‘I came back to wrestling and wrestling is cool again’ after WWE had a tremendous year, and the idea that he’s trying to take credit for this resurgence, that happened a year before he even came back.”

source: Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer)

– GUNTHER promised the live crowd last night in Vienna, that the next time WWE runs a live event in Austria, he will return as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

