After his removal from the AEW roster page, Fightful has just confirmed that Ethan Page is no longer with AEW/ROH.

According to sources, Page had expressed a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling as early as February.

Ethan Page removed from the #AEW Roster page pic.twitter.com/bRmRsfRgIG — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 3, 2024

