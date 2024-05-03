Chelsea Green and Samantha Irvin notes

– According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Chelsea Green is a talent that has been requested in NXT for quite some time. There have been pitches to bring Green back to NXT since Von Wagner’s release, with suggestions to reunite her with Robert Stone, who has been part of the NXT brand. Additionally, discussions have taken place about pairing Green with Stone on the main roster.

– WWE has filed to trademark the name Samantha Irvin

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

