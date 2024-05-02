WWE scores a million dollar gate, Nash remembers being “pounded” by Sheamus & McIntyre

– The WWE house show in London at the O2 on Friday, April 19 drew $1,197,822 USD from 16,342 ticket sales, according to new Pollstar data. Average ticket, $73 USD.

WrestleTix estimate of tickets distributed (sales + comps) was 16,410.

(source: Brandon Thurston)

– Kevin Nash remembers being “pounded” by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the Royal Rumble.

“Those two guys pounded me like I owed them money… they’re just relentlessly just f*ckin’ chewing me alive. And I’m thinking, like… you know what, man? I’m too old to f*ckin’, like, fight from underneath. I’m just, like– I’ll just take the beating. I’m getting eliminated here in a minute.”

(Source: Kliq This)

