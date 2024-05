WWE Live Results / Vienna, Austria / Thu May 2, 2024

The Complete Results from Wiener Stadthalle:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Ludwig Kaiser

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and LA Knight

GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Miz and R Truth / Jey Uso defeat WWE World Champion Damian Priest / Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Bianca Belair / Naomi / Jade Cargill defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai

WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch defeats Nia Jax

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to @jabronimacaron in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email