Wendi Richter responds to Toni Storm, and a Will Ospreay note

– Wendi Richter (via Highspots Auctions) has responded to Timeless Toni Storm calling her out…

“Well, you know, money does talk. If they could cough up enough money I’d take her on! I’d even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid!”

– Will Ospreay (via AEW Unrestricted)…

“AJ was on the phone to me when he was trying to, I guess the right word would be ‘sway’ in making my decision on which company I should sign with. It flatters me. AJ is my hero, everything I wanted to be.

I feel like he’s always kept an eye on me. Even now, I guess that’s what the phone call was about, but he always keeps an eye on me every now and again but for me, coming to AEW was the right thing to do. I just knew coming here, I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to be part of a change in the culture.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

