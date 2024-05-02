Video: Kenny Omega returns

It’s so great to see Kenny Omega back on #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/F7UKYajukC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024

Kenny Omega explains why he’s been gone. He was told that he would have to get a surgery for Diverticulitis which might leave him unable to wrestle.

Kenny said he asked the doctor what if he doesn’t have the surgery. The doctor tells him that he’ll have a ticking timebomb in his stomach for the rest of his life and he may end up needing the surgery anyway if he ever gets hit in the stomach.

Kenny considered retirement.

Kenny couldn’t watch AEW because he was so affected by this news. But he watched Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay then he realized he needed to be back in the ring.

Kenny realized he needs to come back. He made it a mission to change the world and that’s what he’s going to do.

Kenny says he is fired from the Elite. But he is an EVP as well so a part of power in AEW belongs to THE BEST BOUT MACHINE.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

