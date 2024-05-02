TNA, Impact Report, 5/2/24

Join us tonight for ongoing results from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call for the go home show before tomorrow’s, Under Siege PPV. Tonight’s show show emanates from Las Vegas.

We start with the usual highlight package from last week’s show. “Broken” Matt Hardy and Nic Nemeth both want The System. Ryan Nemeth and Speedball Mountain want The System too.

The show kicks off officially with AJ Francis and Rich Swann, with celebrities in the balcony just letting everyone know they are in attendance.

Match 1. X-Division Champion, Mustafa Ali VS Chris Bey (with Ace Austin)

Bey and Ali trade chops and lariats to start the match. Bey DDT’s Ali, but the champ kicks out quickly. Ali then trips Bey, making him fall, throat first on the 2nd rope. Bey recovers and dumps Ali on the top rope, leaving him hung up, upside down. Bey goes coast to coast with a flying elbow. Ali kicks out at 2. Ali recovers and lands a tilt a whirl backbreaker. He follows with a rear chin lock, but Bey gets free and whips the champ into the buckle violently. Bey shoulders Ali next. After a splash elbow, he misses from the top, but spinebusters the champ for a two count. He goes for the art of finesse, but Ali catches him, dumping him to the floor. Bey gets back in the ring and spin kicks Ali. Both are hurt, but get to their feet slugging it out. Ace argues with Ali for cheating. Ali dives on him on the floor. Bey does the same. Back in the ring, Ali superkicks Bey, but Bey counters with a move dropping Ali on his neck. Ali catches Bey on the top and suplexes him on the apron. Ali misses a 450, Bey cutters him. Bey goes to the top. Security interferes for Ali. Ali goes to the top and 450s Bey for the win.

Winner and still X-Division Champion, Mustafa Ali

AJ and Swann are showed cheering from the balcony.

Match 2. Dani Luna (with Jody Threat) VS Alisha Edwards (with Masha Slamovich)

Lars Fredrickson from Rancid, joins the announce team. Lars is a big wrestling fan, and fan of Tag Champs, Spitfire. Luna and Threat will face Masha and Alisha tomorrow night. Luna suplexes Alisha to start after an argument and pushing match. Masha gives some advice, which works. Alisha kicks Luna in the stomach and DDT’s Luna. Luna loses it and ragdolls Alisha with slams, punches and a springboard blue thunder bomb. Masha interferes. Threat pushes Masha. Alisha dives on Threat and the ref followed her. Masha snowplows Luna. Alisha gets the pin.

Winner, Alisha Edwards

Sami Callahan hosts his first DMTV segment. It is brief. He just says going forward, this segment will let him do what he wants going forward.

Match 3. Alexander Hammerstone VS Cody Deaner / Sin City Street Fight/ No DQ

Cody grabs the mic and says he wants to add some spice to the match. Santino Marella has allowed it. Hammerstone tells him what a waste he is. Cody makes it a no DQ match.

The bell rings and Cody tears into Hammerstone with punches and a basement dropkick. He grabs a garbage can lid, but Alex punts him before he can use it. He then boots him repeatedly in the corner. The match spills to the floor, Alex back elbows Cody. Cody slips a slam and pushes Alex into a post, head first. He then chairs Hammerstone on the back. Back in the ring, Hammerstone punts Cody before he can use the chair again. He then chairs Cody. Deaner is then pummeled in the corner and fall away slammed.

