Video: The Elite take out Kenny Omega on Dynamite

Kenny Omega made his first AEW appearance since December of last year in the main event segment of Dynamite last night in his hometown of Winnipeg.

Omega, who’s sidelined with diverticulitis problems, talked about his health issues and how any kind of trauma to his stomach could kill him. He admitted that he stopped watching wrestling because of “shaking,” as in withdrawal symptoms, and was scared.

But then he said he watched Dynasty and that changed his outlook and made him want to come back to the ring, saying that even if there’s a 5% chance and “with a bag,” he’s promises he’s not done yet.

Omega said that since they’re on the subject of colostomy bags, he wanted to talk about the other sh-tbags, The Young Bucks.

His speech on The Bucks was cut short by his NJPW nemesis Okada who proclaimed himself the best. As this was going on, Jack Perry came from behind and took down Omega. Omega fought back but a chair shot to the stomach laid him out.

The Young Bucks came in and hit the EVP Trigger on him but just as Okada was going to hit the Rainmaker, FTR ran in for the save.

The save did not last long though as The Elite attacked Omega and FTR as medics were loading Omega in an ambulance.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

