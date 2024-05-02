Talent removed from AEW roster, Cassidy/Taylor speculation, and a Mercedes Mone note

May 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ethan Page has been removed from the AEW Roster page.

– John Alba, on the Fightful post Dynamite recap show last night, heavily speculated that the Orange Cassidy announcement that Chuck Taylor will no longer be able to wrestle again, is a shoot and not part of a storyline.

Mercedes Mone posted…

