Talent removed from AEW roster, Cassidy/Taylor speculation, and a Mercedes Mone note

– Ethan Page has been removed from the AEW Roster page.

– John Alba, on the Fightful post Dynamite recap show last night, heavily speculated that the Orange Cassidy announcement that Chuck Taylor will no longer be able to wrestle again, is a shoot and not part of a storyline.

– Mercedes Mone posted…

#CEOMoves at the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiere tonight pic.twitter.com/hgSjbPik9H — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 3, 2024

