Talent removed from AEW roster, Cassidy/Taylor speculation, and a Mercedes Mone note
– Ethan Page has been removed from the AEW Roster page.
– John Alba, on the Fightful post Dynamite recap show last night, heavily speculated that the Orange Cassidy announcement that Chuck Taylor will no longer be able to wrestle again, is a shoot and not part of a storyline.
– Mercedes Mone posted…
#CEOMoves at the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes premiere tonight pic.twitter.com/hgSjbPik9H
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 3, 2024