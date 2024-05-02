Poster for King & Queen of the Ring, Dynamite viewership, and Cole’s message for McAfee

– Here’s the official poster for WWE King & Queen of the Ring featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, United States Champion Logan Paul, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Womens World Champion Becky Lynch and the next Womens Tag Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

– Adam Cole’s birthday message to Pat McAfee…

If there is one thing I’ve been certain of, it’s my disdain for @PatMcAfeeShow

Hope you have the worst birthday you scumbag

— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 2, 2024