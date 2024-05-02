Poster for King & Queen of the Ring, Dynamite viewership, and Cole’s message for McAfee

May 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Here’s the official poster for WWE King & Queen of the Ring featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, United States Champion Logan Paul, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Womens World Champion Becky Lynch and the next Womens Tag Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Adam Cole’s birthday message to Pat McAfee

– Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite scored 703,000 viewers, 0.24 P18-49 rating.

