Possible WWE Backlash spoilers, Strowman on Wyatt: “I see him all the time”

– PWInsider reports that John Cena and Charlotte Flair are currently in France ahead of the WWE Backlash: France PPV this Saturday. There is no word on what their role would be at the PPV, if any.

– During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE star Braun Strowman opened up about the impact the late Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt made on his life…

“I see him all the time. It’s crazy, it really is crazy. I don’t know how spiritual anyone is, but I had a very deep connection with him. I see him, there’s things that remind me of him constantly. Every day there’s something and I can feel him. He’s still around.”

Braun also reflected on the Wyatt Family…

“It changed my entire life. I was this kid who was told I was never going to make it. Bullied. Fat kid growing up. And having a group of guys, three talented unbelievable human beings, take me under their wing and show me the ways through this crazy business. Words can’t really explain how grateful I am because I’m not where I am without those guys.”

quotes: SEScoops.com

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

