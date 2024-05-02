Khan responds to Nash’s criticism of Will Ospreay

AEW President Tony Khan responds to Kevin Nash’s criticism of Will Ospreay…

“I think Kevin Nash was a great wrestler. His opinions on wrestling I’m not sure I agree with them. He’s had some takes on Will Ospreay that I definitely don’t agree with. I’d be remiss if I don’t bring that up. I think Will Ospreay is one of the best young wrestlers in the world. We’re really fortunate to have Will Ospreay in AEW. He’s been coming in week in and week out and working so hard, having great matches. Both pay-per-views he’s been on he’s had these classic matches against Takeshita at AEW Revolution and against Bryan Danielson over a week ago at AEW Dynasty. I think Will Ospreay is so phenomenal.

I’ve heard criticisms from Kevin that I don’t necessarily agree with about Will. Some of his opinions about current wrestling I just don’t agree with. I wish him the best and all the respect in the world to him.”

Source: Z100 With Josh Martinez

