John Laurinaitis flips, joins forces with Vince McMahon in Janel Grant lawsuit

In a major u-turn, John Laurinaitis has now joined Vince McMahon in their fight against Janel Grant, months after his attorneys said that Laurinaitis was also a victim of McMahon.

Attorney Edward M. Brennan issued a statement on Laurinaitis’ behalf today saying, “John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration.”

McMahon’s legal team, headed by Jessica Taub Rosenberg, also issued a statement which read, “In January 2024, Ms. Grant, a 43-year-old with a law degree, who was in love with Mr. McMahon and devastated by their break-up, filed an outrageous and false lawsuit to ruin Mr. McMahon’s career and reputation. Now, her false allegations are slowly unraveling. Today, Mr. Laurinaitis’ attorney confirmed his client will corroborate Mr. McMahon’s account and expose the lies within the Complaint. Despite their intense efforts, Ms. Grant’s attorneys won’t be able to suppress the truth from coming out.”

Laurinaitis claimed in a statement filed on February 1 by the same attorney that he was not a predator, but rather a victim of McMahon just like Janel Grant.

Rather than the two turning on each other as it was looking likely, McMahon and Laurinaitis are now tag teaming to take down Grant and her accusations.

Vince McMahon’s lawyer Jessica Rosenberg has issued us the attached statement regarding John Laurinaitis’ response “Mr. Laurinaitis’ attorney confirmed his client will corroborate Mr. McMahon’s account and expose the lies within the complaint.” pic.twitter.com/OOcF0OuSL6 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 2, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

