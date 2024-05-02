Real Name: Sean Tan Li Hao

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 197 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 20, 1996

From: Singapore

Pro Debut: February 2013

Trained By: Vadim Koryagin

Finishing Move:

Biography

– From 2015 to 2017, Tan served in the Singapore Armed Forces for two years as part of his national service commitments

– In 2019, Tan was invited for WWE tryouts in Shanghai, alongside Andruew Tang, and Alexis Lee

– He studied business at ITE College West, and subsequently studied for a diploma in health management and promotion at Republic Polytechnic in 2020

– Tan debuted on September 22, 2021 on the NXT brand under the ring name “Dante Chen”, winning his first match against Trey Baxter on the newly renamed show, NXT 2.0

