Dante Chen
Real Name: Sean Tan Li Hao
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 197 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 20, 1996
From: Singapore
Pro Debut: February 2013
Trained By: Vadim Koryagin
Finishing Move:
Biography
– From 2015 to 2017, Tan served in the Singapore Armed Forces for two years as part of his national service commitments
– In 2019, Tan was invited for WWE tryouts in Shanghai, alongside Andruew Tang, and Alexis Lee
– He studied business at ITE College West, and subsequently studied for a diploma in health management and promotion at Republic Polytechnic in 2020
– Tan debuted on September 22, 2021 on the NXT brand under the ring name “Dante Chen”, winning his first match against Trey Baxter on the newly renamed show, NXT 2.0