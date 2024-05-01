WWE Live Results / Bologna, Italy / Wed May 1, 2024
The Complete Results from Unipol Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Ludwig Kaiser
Jade Cargill / Naomi / Bianca Belair defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors / Dakota Kai
Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa defeat Randy Orton and LA Knight
WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso / GUNTHER / Chad Gable
WWE World Tag Team Champions R Truth and The Miz defeat Finn Balor and JD Mc Donagh
WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch defeats Nia Jax
Main Event: WWE Undisputed World Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Thanks to @SpazioWrestling in Attendance and to @LocksResults
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM