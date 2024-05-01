WWE Live Results / Bologna, Italy / Wed May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from Unipol Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Ludwig Kaiser

Jade Cargill / Naomi / Bianca Belair defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors / Dakota Kai

Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa defeat Randy Orton and LA Knight

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso / GUNTHER / Chad Gable

WWE World Tag Team Champions R Truth and The Miz defeat Finn Balor and JD Mc Donagh

WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch defeats Nia Jax

Main Event: WWE Undisputed World Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

