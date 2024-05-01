What it Takes to Be a Great Female Wrestler

What a time to be alive. Gone are the days when women couldn’t do certain things that were said to be taboo. Now, women have evolved and can do anything they want. Women are relevant in high positions in government and in the entertainment industry as well.

Wrestling has long been seen as masculine. However, this has changed as we see more women venture into it and compete. They have become superstars, inspiring many females to believe in themselves.

We are living through the greatest time for women’s wrestling in the WWE, and it will only get better. Undoubtedly, the WWE inspires many women as the number of female wrestlers continues to grow.

Other people just simply enjoy watching and streaming these shows online, while others want to be in the ring. Without wasting any time, if you're feeling inspired, let's dive into how one can become a female pro wrestler.

Tips and Tricks for Becoming a Pro Wrestler

At first, the idea of becoming a pro wrestler may seem far-fetched, but with enough determination and motivation, any woman can become a pro wrestler. Here are some tips and tricks to try out.

1. Start Training

* Training or getting into shape is the bare minimum when it comes to starting in any sport. The beauty of becoming a pro wrestler is that you don’t have to be a previous wrestler. Most wrestlers come from different kinds of athletic backgrounds. To become the best wrestler, you have to be charismatic, coachable, and athletic. Many male wrestlers started off as football players. An individual could also consider getting some private training lessons.

* Focus on high-intensity cardio (HIIT) for stamina.

* Do some strength training because as a WWE wrestler you need to be strong. Focus on building strength in the core and upper body.

Getting in shape includes eating the right food. Create a clean diet by concentrating on vitamins, proteins, and healthy carbohydrates. It’s essential to avoid food with high sugar.

* Take an acting class, as you will need it, because professional wrestling in a ring also involves acting.

2. Learn and Understand the Art of Wrestling

* Research and join a private wrestling school. This will assist in learning professional wrestling moves and give the experience of the ring through a professional instructor. Wrestling schools can be found in most areas, and these courses commonly run up to six weeks. There are also other packages for those who wish to learn more. The great part is that most instructors at wrestling schools have actually been wrestlers.

* If anyone wishes to become a pro wrestler, they have to learn how to understand getting hurt. Wrestlers feel the pain, and learning to fall properly is essential. In this class, one is likely to learn how to fall flat on their back. It won't be the greatest feeling, but they'll be taught how to do it safely.

* Practice your microphone skills.

* Learn the history of wrestling by watching old matches and doing thorough research.

3. Join the WWE

* Look for an independent promoter to wrestle with for a while. A wrestler typically requires three years of experience before being recruited into the WWE. Most WWE wrestlers are selected from amateur colleges and wrestling programs.

* Also, understand that small promotions are as good as the big ones. One can do a few small shows to create connections for the bigger ones. Finding small bookings and traveling to different places is great for marketing as well.

* Go to an actual WWE tryout by signing up on their career page. The career page posts jobs regularly, so be on the lookout.

Examples of Some of the Greatest Female Wrestlers

Here are some examples of some females that have put in the hard work and made it to the WWE.

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler holds a unique position in the WWE. She’s known as an ‘in-ring predator’ and uses any weaknesses in her opponents. She tackles her opponents with great skill, breaking them apart. At first, she seemed to struggle, but through the help of Rhonda Rousey she managed to get back in the ring, and she is showing some great results.

Molly Holly

Molly Holly was born in 1977. She’s known for winning the WWE Women’s Championship twice, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and she’s a one-time WWE Hardcore Champion. She joined the WWE in the year 2000 along with her cousins, Crash and Hardcore Holly. Molly decided to branch out on her own later on and this seems to have worked out well for her.

Molly Holly is also the most underrated female wrestler considering that she was the women’s champion for 209 days.

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair, born Ashley Elizabeth Fiehr, was born in 1986. She holds many titles in the WWE, such as becoming six times the Raw Women’s Champion. She also became the seven-times WWE Smackdown women’s champion and once a WWE Divas Champion. Flair was the WWE women’s tag Team Champion, two-time NXT Women’s Champion and the 2020 winner of the women’s Royal Rumble.

As the daughter of the famous Ric Flair and without a doubt, she’s one of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of the WWE.

Bianca Belair

Born Bianca Blair Crawford, she's known for winning the WWE women's champion twice, the WWE Smackdown women's champion once and she'is the women's Royal Rumble 2021 winner. Bianca Blair is one of the most talented female wrestlers. She had to defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

Conclusion

To become the greatest, the formula is simple: you have to put in all the work. Although the work may not be easy, it will be worth all the trophies at the end. The WWE has females of all ages that participate in the sport and art of Wrestling so it’s never too late to start a career in wrestling. It’s all about the right mindset and training to get started.

