Viewership for 4/27/24 editions of AEW Collision and Rampage

– Boosted by the NBA lead-in, Collision drew 621,000 viewers this past Saturday night, their best number since July 29, 2023. That was up 160,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.21 rating in 18-49, up 0.08 from last week and placed #7 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

– Rampage, which aired following Collision on Saturday night, drew 293,000 viewers, down 104,000 viewers from the previous week when it had Dynamite as its lead-in show. It had a 0.09 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from last week and was #39 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

