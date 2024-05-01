Vice TV’s Who Killed WCW? series to premiere on June 4 with The Rock as exec producer

Deadline.com is reporting in an exclusive story that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is serving as an executive producer on the new docuseries for Vice TV titled Who Killed WCW?

The series will make it’s Vice TV premiere on June 4 and “will explore the complex factors that led to the promotion’s downfall, including management challenges, creative decisions, and the intense competition during the infamous Monday Night Wars.”

It will include exclusive, in-depth interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insiders who for the first time will tell their personal stories and problems faced while working for WCW.

“The iconic rise and fall of WCW is one of professional wrestling’s most captivating stories – full of big dreams, massive successes, painful failures, and the harsh realities of the pro wrestling business,” Johnson said. “With wrestling viewership and fan engagement at an ultimate high, there has never been a more perfect time to tell top-quality wrestling stories, and there’s no better one to start with than a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at this epic saga, known as The Rise and Fall of WCW and personally, the rise of WCW, not the fall, inspired me greatly early in my career where I would eventually become, the Final Boss.”

This is the second collaboration between Seven Bucks Productions and Vice TV following their work with Tales from the Territories.

Johnson and Dany Garcia will exec produce along with Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz for Seven Bucks with Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney, and Jason Eisener. Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor serve as executive producers for Vice Studios. The series is produced by Vice Studios Canada in association with Bell Media’s Crave.

