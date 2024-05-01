Tony Khan overseeing AEW remotely

Tony Khan has revealed that he will be overseeing AEW remotely following his attack, and that the person overseeing AEW in his absence will be revealed on Wednesday’s Dynamite:

“We all have experience working outside the office. During the lockdown, we got used to meetings on Teams and Zoom. I’ll still be overseeing AEW and managing the show remotely.

“As for who will be the highest-ranking official onsite, stay tuned Wednesday. It will certainly be addressed this week on TBS. This power struggle that is happening in AEW.”

Source: TV Insider

