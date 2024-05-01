Taz dealing with four damaged joints

AEW’s Taz has announced that he’s been dealing with four damaged joints for a several years now. He also warns anyone in the industry to be cautious with their bodies.

Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative… — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 1, 2024

