Taz dealing with four damaged joints

May 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW’s Taz has announced that he’s been dealing with four damaged joints for a several years now. He also warns anyone in the industry to be cautious with their bodies.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Arkady Aura

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal