Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results

May 1, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, two matches took place in Kansas City, MO. for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (4/29/2024)
* The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto)

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

