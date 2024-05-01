Raw viewership up, FBI returning to TNA, Tiffany Stratton’s b-day, more

– According to Wrestlenomics, WWE Raw on April 29 averaged 1.683 million viewers. This number is up from the 1.597 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. Monday’s show posted a 0.55 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, which is up from the 0.52 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic rating posted by the April 22 episode.

– TNA announced…

BREAKING: The F.B.I returns to TNA Wrestling on the #CountdownToUnderSiege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30 PM ET on TNA+ and all TNA digital platforms! @nunzio_guido @zackclayton @RealRayJaz Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/xvMruV1fwc pic.twitter.com/nck6otyP14 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 30, 2024

– Natalya posted…

Thank you so much Fit Finlay @ringfox1 for helping us make magic in our Underground match at @WWENXT. Thank you for all you’ve done for wrestlers around the world, trying to reach their dreams. Thank you for always being there for me and so many others. You’ve taught me so much… pic.twitter.com/QXYpRgz6I7 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 1, 2024

