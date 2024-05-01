Notes on Cody Rhodes, Sami Callihan, RVD, and Sting

– Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes isn’t internally listed among the other injured Superstars. If anything, Rhodes was selling the spot: I was told it is not listed as an injury, a real injury, so whatever it was. It might be just something. It might be something minor, it might be nothing at all, it’s probably nothing at all significant.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Sami Callihan as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Sami Callihan declares he is IN the Battle RIOT June 1 in Atlanta MLW today announced Sami Callihan as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Grab tickets at https://t.co/zYru9V4AzD and at Ticketmaster. In… pic.twitter.com/uksyew8CGE — MLW (@MLW) May 1, 2024

– A fan took to Twitter and asked Rob Van Dam whether he would return to WWE now that Triple H took over. RVD had an amusing response to the question, as he made it clear he doubts he would return due to his relationship with The Game.

– AEW Revolution, on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum, drew just over $1 million in ticket sales for Sting’s retirement match, according to records provided by the City of Greensboro to Wrestlenomics in response to a public records request.

